Winter weather advisory issued for some as more snow possible in Chicago area

A winter weather advisory begins Tuesday in parts of the Chicago area as snow could make for some dangerous travel conditions this Halloween.

Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin are all under a winter weather advisory for the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday.

For Lake and Cook in Illinois, the alert takes effect at 6 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m. warning of "bursts of accumulating snow" that could bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches to the area.

"The combination of high snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour, gusty winds, poor visibility, and the first accumulating snowfall of the season will result in a period of hazardous travel conditions this evening. Not all areas will see accumulations, especially along the immediate lakeshore," the alert states.

In northwest Indiana, the advisory begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. Wednesday, warning of 2 to 4 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible.

"The highest amounts are expected several miles inland from the lakeshore," the advisory states.

Kenosha County is under the alert beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing through 8 p.m. with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The real threat, however, comes as wind gusts of up to 30 mph could bring visibility down to about a quarter of a mile.

"Plan on reduced visibilities and slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the afternoon/evening commute," the National Weather Service warned.

Snow has already been falling in some parts of the area throughout the morning and afternoon, but there remains potential for additional rounds across the region.

Beyond the snow, temperatures bring one of the area's coldest Halloweens on record.

While the day isn't over yet, the forecasted high for Oct. 31 was around 38 degrees, which would make the holiday the fifth-coldest on record.

The 30-year average high temperature for Oct. 31 is 56 degrees, while the average low is 41 degrees.

With the wind, it’s going to feel like the mid-to-upper 20s during trick-or-treating hours. The wind will get stronger in the afternoon and evening as the low passes through.