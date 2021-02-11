Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of NE Illinois as Snow, Gusty Winds Expected

A band of lake-effect snow has led to the issuing of a winter weather advisory for parts of northeast Illinois until midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory impacts Lake and DuPage counties, as well as northern and central Cook counties.

Current forecast models indicate that the snow will likely continue through the evening commute and up until midnight or so, with occasional bursts of snow making travel difficult.

Approximately 2-to-4 inches of snow are expected in the impacted communities, with some higher totals possible near the lake.

Several other factors could also cause travel issues. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow, thereby further reducing visibility, and the cold temperatures could also cause salt and other road treatments to be slightly less effective, increasing the chances of slippery conditions.

Motorists are advised to use caution throughout the evening.