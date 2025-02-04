Nearly the entire Chicago area is under a winter weather advisory starting Wednesday afternoon as everything from freezing rain to ice to snow is set to hit parts of the region.

The National Weather Service issued the alert Tuesday afternoon, but when it will begin will depend on where you live.

For LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, the alert begins at 12 p.m. CT Wednesday and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.

For McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Northern Cook and Central Cook counties in Illinois, it starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory warns of "mixed precipitation, including freezing rain expected."

Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch, are possible.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the advisory warns. "Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the Wednesday evening commute."

The system, which NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman described as "significant," will also bring ice accumulation to areas of Michigan, northern Indiana and Ohio, the National Weather Service said. But officials have yet to call the incoming system an "ice storm."

The wintry mix could start in the early afternoon Wednesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with some flurries forming earlier in the day. The main event however isn't expected to come until until the evening hours Wednesday, towards the end of the afternoon and evening commute.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott, the mix will be a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

"Freezing rain will be the biggest issue," Scott said, of the conditions expected.

The system could also bring ice accumulations, Scott said, with up to a tenth-of-an-inch of ice in some parts, and a half-inch of snow or sleet possible in others.

[5:30AM CST 2/4]

Latest thinking on expected wintry mix (including freezing rain) in store on Wednesday, developing in aftn & peaking in eve.



At least some travel impacts likely areawide - could include Wed PM commute depending on exact timing of precip onset. #ILwx #INwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BhVo9DIg4x — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 4, 2025

"At least some travel impacts likely areawide," the NWS said, with slick, slippery road conditions lingering into early Thursday.