After Winter Storm Warning, Chicago and Some Suburbs Under Winter Weather Advisory Into Evening

Following a winter storm warning, parts of Chicago and central Cook County remained under a winter weather advisory on Friday, as lake effect snow continues to cover the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the following cities will be under the advisory until 6 p.m. Friday: Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park and La Grange.

Bands of lake effect snow will likely continue to fall throughout the afternoon, mainly near the immediate lakeshore and downtown areas, according to the advisory. Snow could accumulate up to 1 to 2 inches.

The areas that are most heavily impacted should expect slippery, snow-covered roads, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes.

Motorists are still advised to use caution, and are reminded that travel issues are still possible due to the hazardous conditions.

For other surrounding areas, the snow moved out by late Friday morning and into the early afternoon, according to forecasters.