Winter weather advisory in effect as overnight snow could snarl travel

A low pressure system is expected to bring more precipitation to the Chicago area overnight and into Wednesday morning, but several inches of accumulation possible in some western suburbs.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon for McHenry and DeKalb counties, as well as Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties.

Officials warn of slippery road conditions overnight as snow begins to move back into the area after the midnight hour. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are also possible in the impacted area.

Other parts of the Chicago area can expect to see rain and mixed precipitation Wednesday morning, transitioning to snow as the system begins to move its way out.

In all, McHenry and DeKalb counties could potentially see 1-to-3 inches of additional snow accumulation after snowfall on Tuesday afternoon, according to forecast models.

Other areas could potentially see slushy accumulations, according to official forecasts.

Some rain could still stick around through Thursday morning before all is said and done, according to forecasts.

