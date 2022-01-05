Winter Weather Advisory Extended as Blowing, Drifting Snow Remains a Threat

A winter weather advisory has been extended through Wednesday evening in parts of the Chicago area, as blowing and drifting snow are creating hazardous travel conditions on area roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, Cook and Will counties in Illinois are included in the extended advisory, as are Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The newly-extended advisory will run through 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, blowing and drifting snow, which had been reported across the area Wednesday, is expected to continue well into the evening hours. Areas where snow fell on Wednesday, including parts of Will County and into northwest Indiana, could see more significant issues.

Winds will continue to gust in excess of 40 miles per hour through the evening, officials said.

Slippery road conditions are expected, and blowing snow will cause significantly reduced visibility in the impacted locations.

Parts of Interstates 57 and 65 are expected to be impacted, along with other north-south stretches of roadway in rural areas.

An advisory that had been in effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties will be allowed to expire at 6 p.m.