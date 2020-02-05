Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead of February Snow in Chicago Area

Winter weather advisories take effect in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon as a winter system threatens to dump several inches of snow in some locations.

The advisories begin at 3 p.m. in Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. In Kankakee, the advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. In northwest Indiana, it ends at 9 a.m. CT.

The alert warns of 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in the upcoming system, but slippery road conditions could have an impact on road conditions.

Light snow is expected to start developing in southern counties Wednesday afternoon before gradually spreading north across the rest of the metro area into the evening. The snow will continue into the overnight hours, growing more moderate with windy conditions.

Highs are expected to sit in the low- to mid-30s Wednesday.

Light snow will likely continue during the morning hours Thursday before gradually tapering off, leaving a few inches of accumulation behind, but where the highest totals will sit remains unclear.

Early predictions indicate the heaviest snow will likely stay in areas south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana.

Lake effect snow showers will be possible Thursday, which could lead to some additional accumulation along the lakefront. On Friday, more lake effect snow showers are possible, though it remains unclear how much snow this could amount to, if any.

Highs stay in the low- to mid-30s for the remainder of the week.