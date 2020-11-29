Winter Storm Watch Issued for Parts of Indiana, Michigan Ahead of Lake Effect Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan as heavy lake-effect snow is expected to begin the new work week.

The watch will take effect late Sunday and will remain in effect through Tuesday morning. LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall counties in Indiana will be impacted by the watch, as will Berrien County in southwestern Michigan.

According to current forecast models, snowfall totals in excess of six inches are possible, and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will lead to blowing and drifting snow in many locations, creating hazardous travel conditions in the area.

The snow will likely begin late Sunday and into Monday morning as winds shift off of Lake Michigan and moisture begins to arrive in the area. The precipitation could initially start as rain, but will quickly change to snow due to the wind and to dropping temperatures in the area.

Some bands of snow could pound the region with 1-to-2 inches of snow per hour at times.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to check weather forecasts before driving in the coming days due to the hazardous conditions.