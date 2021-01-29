Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago Area Starting Saturday, Several Inches of Snow Possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Chicago area beginning Saturday afternoon, with another round of winter weather on the way that could dump several more inches of snow on the region.

The winter storm watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday for the entire metro area, including northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. That watch runs through 6 p.m. Sunday for counties north of I-80 and by the lake, but only until 12 p.m. Sunday for those south of I-80 and in the western portion of the region.

Friday looks to be mostly to partly sunny and seasonably chilly with afternoon highs between 27 and 33 degrees with a clear night ahead.

Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies turn overcast as the day grows windy and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s.

While there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the storm, early predictions indicate that snow will develop later in the afternoon. It may start as an icy mix initially then become steady heavy snow in the evening.

Moderate to heavy snow will taper off in intensity overnight, with initial projections showing totals could be between 4 to 8 inches by dawn. An icy mix is possible far south toward the Kankakee River Valley which may limit totals.

The winter storm watch warns of heavy, wet snow and strong winds that could cause low visibility and snow-packed roads, making travel conditions dangerous.

There is again another chance for lake effect snow on Sunday following the storm, which could bring additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches to areas along Lake Michigan.

That lake effect snow could continue into Monday morning, initial forecasts indicate. The work week will otherwise start off partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with the next chance for snow or a light wintry mix possible on Wednesday afternoon or evening.