A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the Chicago area this week, with officials warning of the potential for more than 6 inches of snow.

The watch, which was issued Monday afternoon but takes effect on Wednesday, indicates heavy snow is possible, with "total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible."

The alert takes effect Wednesday morning and continues through "late Wednesday night."

Counties under the watch include: McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute," the National Weather Service alert warned.

Snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible, according to the watch. The exact track of the system is still unfolding in the days leading up the snow event, however.

Snow is forecast to begin around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, with scattered flakes to the north and west. Steadier snow will develop beginning around 10 a.m., she added, with "heavy snow at times" through late Wednesday night.

While "confidence continues to grow" that the system will impact the Great Lakes area and parts of the Midwest this week, the forecast is still developing as the system inches closer.

As of Monday morning, forecasts indicated anywhere from 4 to 8 inches was possible in the Chicago area Wednesday, Roman said.

The National Weather Service also earlier noted that "while exact snow amounts remain uncertain, there is a potential for several inches of snow" in parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Chances of more than 4 inches were particularly high across the Chicago area, according the NWS.

Two rounds of snow

The Wednesday snow system is one of two forecast to hit the region this week.

Roman added that a second system, developing Friday night into Saturday, could dump several more inches of snow across the area.

The snow comes as northeastern Illinois faces a major snow deficit, with only 10 inches of snow so far this season, Roman said.

"We should be around 25 inches at this time," Roman said, of how little snowfall the Chicago area has seen this winter.