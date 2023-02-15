Winter Storm Warning Issued for McHenry, Lake Counties in Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of northern Illinois ahead of a system that is expected to bring heavy snow and gusty winds to the area, and other parts of the region are under a winter weather advisory.

According to the alert, the warning includes McHenry and Lake counties, as well as Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties.

While most of those counties will be under a warning from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Lake County’s warning will go into effect at 6 a.m.

Snow accumulations of 4-to-7 inches are possible in some locations, with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour and slippery road conditions possible as the storm moves through the area.

Forecasters are also warning of the potential for some icy precipitation in the eastern parts of that warned area, including Lake County.

The western suburbs, including DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle and Kendall counties, as well as northern Cook County, will be under a winter weather advisory for most of the day on Thursday, running until 9 p.m.

Central and southern Cook County, as well as all of Will County, will also be impacted by that advisory.

In those areas, anywhere from 1-to-4 inches of snow could potentially fall, but an equally-notable threat is the possibility of some icy precipitation as temperatures begin to drop, which could cause a light glaze of ice on untreated areas.

Gusty winds, sometimes in excess of 40 miles per hour, are also possible in those areas.