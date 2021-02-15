Winter Storm Warning in Effect Across Chicago Area With Heavy Snow Expected

A winter storm warning took effect across the Chicago area early Monday, warning of accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in parts, possibly more, as another blast of winter weather moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kankakee, Kendall, Will, Grundy and DuPage counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. That warning will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois took effect at 3 a.m. Monday and will last through 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The warnings say total snow accumulations could reach 10 inches in some parts, even ranging from 8 to 13 inches in Cook County, with even higher amounts possible in some places, particularly near the lake.

Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected, making for dangerous travel conditions in particular. The NWS notes that the worst conditions are expected late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, impacting commutes.

Lake, Kendall, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, La Salle, McHenry, Grundy and Will counties are also under a wind chill advisory, with all of the weather advisories warning of wind chills of up to 20 degrees below zero as the Chicago area's dangerous cold snap continues.