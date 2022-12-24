Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area

A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says.

According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday in Porter and LaPorte counties.

Slippery road conditions are expected to continue to be a problem because of gusty winds and blowing snow in the area. “Significantly-reduced” visibility is expected, and wind chills are expected to drop to 20 degrees below zero at times.

Elsewhere in the area, a wind chill advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and last until 10 a.m. Sunday in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Wind chills of 20-to-25 degrees below zero are expected, making for dangerous conditions for those who venture outdoors, according to the National Weather Service.

Fortunately for area residents, winds are expected to finally ease overnight and into Sunday, though air temperatures are expected to only rise into the low-teens on Christmas.