Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Still in Effect for Parts of Chicago Area

After a winter storm brought double-digit snow totals to parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, several counties still remain under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory through Thursday evening.

A winter storm warning for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for all of Cook County, and will remain so until Thursday evening as light lake-effect snow showers could develop.

The main weather threat Thursday will come with blowing and drifting snow, which could impact much more of the Chicago area as wind gusts of up to 30 mph arrive on the heels of Wednesday's powerful snowstorm.

For those in the lake-effect risk, an additional 1-to-4 inches of snow are possible, primarily for Cook County and parts of Lake and DuPage counties, according to forecasters.

According to weather alerts, light snow will likely continue through Thursday morning, although only light accumulations are expected. Meanwhile, windy conditions will cause significant challenges with blowing and drifting snow, especially on rural roadways across the Chicago area.

Blowing, drifting and lake-effect snow made for difficult travel conditions during the Thursday morning commute in some locations and could continue to do so through the afternoon rush hour.

Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday evening, with below-average temperatures likely sticking around in the wake of the winter storms.