Winter Storm Updates: Snow to Continue Through Evening, More Than 150 Flights Canceled

Some locations have already seen upwards of nine inches of snow this weekend, but even more is on the way as a weather system is expected to stick around the area through much of the day Sunday.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect through most of the day Sunday, with the warning set to expire at 6 p.m.

Here are the latest updates from around the region:

CTA Trains Delayed Due to Heavy Snow

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, trains on the Brown, Green and Orange lines are being delayed because of heavy snowfall Sunday:

More Than 100 Flights Canceled at Chicago's Airports

As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, 88 flights have been canceled at O'Hare, while another 54 have been canceled at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

More flight cancellations are possible throughout the day, as snow is expected to continue well into the afternoon hours.

As of 8 a.m., 6.8 inches of snow have fallen at O'Hare, with another 7.4 inches at Midway, according to the National Weather Service.

Latest Snowfall Totals From Across Chicago Area

Snowfall totals are continuing to be released by the National Weather Service, and some locations are reporting upwards of nine inches of snow already Sunday.

At Chicago's Midway Airport, 7.4 inches of snow have fallen, while O'Hare Airport has reported 6.8 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

In Westchester, 9.3 inches of snow have been reported, while in New Lenox, 9.1 inches of snow are currently on the ground, with more expected throughout the day Sunday.

You can find the very latest snowfall totals on our website.

Sunday Forecast: Snow, Snow and More Snow

In some locations west and south of Chicago, snowfall totals in excess of 6-to-9 inches have already been reported, according to the National Weather Service. At the NWS office in Romeoville, 9.5 inches of snow were recorded as of 7 a.m. Sunday, and more is expected as winds off of Lake Michigan help to fuel additional totals in northern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area.

The snow will start to end in the western suburbs in the early afternoon hours, with the city of Chicago and immediately surrounding suburbs potentially seeing snow continue well into the evening, according to current forecast models.

In all, an additional 1-to-3 inches of snow can be expected in most locations, with locally heavier totals possible, especially near Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will settle into the low-to-mid 30s Sunday.

The start of the work week will start out dry, giving area residents plenty of time to clean up after the heavy snowfall of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, but by Thursday highs could potentially climb into the low-40s as another weather system approaches the region.