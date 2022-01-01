Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals in the Chicago Area So Far

The Chicago area ushered in 2022 with a winter storm as steady snowfall blanketed the region, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting more than 1,000 flight cancellations.
Forecasters say that accumulations between four and six inches are possible, along with northeasterly winds gusting in excess of 35 miles per hour.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:
Cook County:
Midlothian - 1 inch
Tinley Park - 2 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk - 2.8 inches
DuPage County:
Carol Stream - 2 inches
Will County:
Bolingbrook - 2 inches
Joliet - 1.6 inches
Mokena - 1.8 inches
Plainfield - 1.5 inches
Romeoville - 1.1 inches