Winter Storm Snarls Traffic, Strands Cars in Chicago Area

The winter storm pounding the Chicago area is causing traffic headaches and concerns across the region, with authorities urging motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible.

In suburban Bedford Park, Archer Avenue is now closed between Roberts Road and 63rd Street due to multiple vehicles being trapped in the snow, according to authorities and Total Traffic.

In suburban Homewood, a broken water main has shut down Dixie Highway between Willow Road and 183rd Street, with crews continuing to work to repair it.

Things are just as rough on the area’s highways. With the heavy snow expected to continue through the overnight hours, Illinois State Police have activated their emergency snow plan, meaning that only crashes involving injuries will be attended to. Motorists involved in crashes without injuries are instructed to exchange information and to file crash reports at a later time.

On the Illinois Tollways, the cold weather patrol has been activated, with troopers responding to stranded vehicles. Motorists on those roadways are urged to call *999 if they encounter trouble with their vehicles.