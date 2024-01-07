Winter storm looms Tuesday, with flurries and breezy conditions Sunday

A winter storm looms in the forecast for the new work week, but Sunday will see relatively peaceful conditions in the Chicago area.

According to forecast models, there will be intermittent flurries possible throughout the day, though no additional snowfall accumulations are expected after overnight snow dissipates.

Wind gusts of up to 15-to-20 miles per hour are possible however, dropping wind chills into the mid-20s.

Highs Sunday are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 30s across the area, with Monday seeing slightly warmer readings as highs rise into the mid-to-upper 30s under cloudy skies.

The storm system that’s been talked about for a week will finally begin to arrive Monday night, with snow developing in the late evening and into the overnight hours.

The first wave of snow is expected to mainly impact areas south of Interstate 80, with 2-to-4 inches of snow possible in the southern suburbs and 1-to-3 inches of snow in areas closer to Chicago.

As the sun comes up, temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-to-upper 30s in areas south and east of Chicago, resulting in precipitation turning into heavy rain in those areas. Meanwhile, areas to the west and north of the city will see significant snowfall, with some spots potentially seeing 6-to-8 inches of total accumulation before the system moves out of the area early Wednesday morning.

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous Tuesday morning and then again for the evening commute, with motorists urged to use caution throughout the area.

Another storm system is expected to arrive later in the week, with additional snow possible, but the big story will be dropping temperatures, as highs could be in the teens by the weekend, according to long-range forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather updates and information throughout the week.