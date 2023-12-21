Winter Solstice: The shortest day of the year is here. What to know as winter begins

Chicago, welcome to the shortest day of the year.

Thursday marks the official start of astronomical winter, with the Winter Solstice in the Chicago area officially beginning at 9:27 p.m.

During the Winter Solstice, the sun is at its lowest point in the sky, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. The Winter Solstice also marks the shortest day of the year and the longest night, with sunset expected to take place at 4:23 p.m.

After the solstice, the days will stay lighter, longer -- even if just slightly. For example, sunset on Dec. 31. is expected to take place at 4:29 p.m., according to the site timeanddate.com.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's what else to know as winter begins.

What is the winter solstice?

Not only does the solstice represent the lowest amount of daylight, with Chicago seeing just under nine hours and eight minutes of daylight on Dec. 21, but it also represents the moment in time when the Earth’s axis is tilted furthest away from the sun, according to astronomers.

As a result, the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere represents the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

On the summer solstice in the Chicago area, the Earth’s axis is at its closest point to the sun in its yearly revolution.

What does that mean for sunrise and sunset times?

Since the calendar isn’t a perfect reflection of the Earth’s movements through space, the solstice doesn't mean the Chicago area will see its earliest sunset.

The earliest sunset of the year actually occurred earlier this month in the city of Chicago, just after 4:19 p.m. In fact, on Dec. 15, the sun will actually set at 4:20 p.m., showing that sunset is actually starting to grow later a week before the solstice.

The days, however, are still becoming shorter, and that’s because the sunrise is occurring later and later, and will continue to do so until early January, when the sunrise will occur at approximately 7:18 a.m.

What will the weather be like for the start of winter?

It may be the start of winter in the Chicago area, but it certainly won't feel like it.

Temperature highs are set to sit in the mid 40s, rising into the 50s for the weekend and the Christmas holiday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature on Dec. 21 is 35 degrees, with a record temperature of 62 degrees observed on Dec. 21, 1967.

Although Thursday is expected to be a mostly dry day, it will be cloudy, with a chance of showers moving in the late afternoon and early evening. Daily chances for rain are expected to continue through the holiday weekend, Roman said, beginning with more widespread showers Friday into the early evening.

Saturday, clouds will linger, Roman said, with shower chances returning in the evening hours on Christmas Eve. Rain is expected to continue into Christmas Day, Roman said, making for a soggy holiday with mild temperatures.

According to Roman, rain chances continue into early next week.

So...when is spring?

Only 89 days away. Spring begins March 19, 2023.