Winter Safety Tips: How to Prepare Your Home, Pets and Car

Winter is coming in Illinois and whether it's the cold or the snow there are some things you should do to prepare yourself, your home, your car and your pets.

With much colder temperatures ahead, these tips could come in handy sooner than later.

General Tips for Residents

-Wear multiple layers, including a hat and gloves, when outside. Layers keep the body warm because the air in between the layers acts as insulation.

-Continued cold exposure can lead to frostbite. Carefully rewarm exposed skin with a warm, wet wash cloth.

-Older individuals, or those who are relatively inactive, should use caution when shoveling snow. Sudden exertion, combined with cold conditions, can increase heart rate and blood pressure.

When inside of your home:

-Never use your oven for heat

-Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors.

-Make sure all portable heaters are not plugged when not in use.

-Do not put electric space heaters near curtains or other flammable materials, and never leave them on while asleep.

Driving Tips/Safety Suggestions

Here are a series of tips offered by the Illinois Tollway to keep drivers safe:

-If drivers’ vehicles become disabled on area tollways, they are urged to activate their hazard lights and to call *999 from their phone to receive assistance from Illinois State Police.

-Real-time information on pavement conditions and roadway incidents are available on the Twitter accounts of the individual tollways, or on the Tollway’s website.

If drivers are using roadways during cold weather, they are advised to do the following:

-Be sure to fully charge your cell phone.

-Be sure to fully inflate tires.

-Keep gas tanks at least half-full to avoid gas lines freezing.

-Keep a cold weather safety kit that includes gloves, boots, blankets, road flares, water and a flashlight.

Tips for Pet Owners

While humans aren’t exactly huge fans of snowy and icy weather, our pets aren’t either. Officials with the Cook County Animal and Rabies Control have offered tips to keep animal friends safe.

-All dogs and cats should be brought in whenever possible during cold weather.

-Both salt and ice can irritate your dog’s footpads, and foot coverings are strongly advised if your pet will tolerate them. If not, then owners are advised to avoid salt whenever possible, and to wash their pet’s paws with warm water when coming back inside.

-Dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite, and owners are urged to check their foot pads when they come inside and to wash them with warm (not hot) towels.

-Antifreeze is extremely toxic to animals, so residents are urged to clean up spills immediately.

-Honk your horn before starting the ignition of any vehicles parked outdoors, as feral cats and wild animals will sometimes seek shelter in a car’s warm engine block.