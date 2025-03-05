Wind-driven snow snarls Iowa traffic, causes pile-up crash

Roadways in most of Iowa are being impacted by wind-driven snow as blizzard conditions hammer the state on Wednesday.

A low-pressure system spinning across the state brought heavy snow on Tuesday morning, with the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website indicating that travel was not advised in the entire western half of the state.

Several major interstates, including Interstate 80, were deemed completely impassable west of the capital of Des Moines.

Another impassable roadway was Interstate 35, with a pile-up involving numerous vehicles on the highway according to a dramatic video captured by the Iowa State Patrol.

The gusty winds and blowing snow were continuing to impact the eastern portion of the state, but accumulation totals were lower as the system continued to push its way to the east.

That very low-pressure system will be the one expected to impact Illinois and Indiana on Wednesday afternoon, with snow beginning to fall in the early-to-mid afternoon hours across northern Illinois.

Accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much, with a half-inch of snow possible in areas near Chicago and to the south, but up to an inch or so of snow could fall in the far-western suburbs as temperatures plummet during the afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

What’s more, winds are expected to intensify out of the northwest, which will not only lead to frigid wind chills but also will lead to the possibility of blowing snow during the evening commute.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The visibility issues could be coupled with slick spots on area roadways, with motorists urged to use caution on their way home.

A wind advisory will remain in effect for the afternoon and evening across the Chicago area, with gusts of up to 45-to-50 miles per hour possible in those areas. A lakeshore flood advisory will also go into effect in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, as the gusty winds could cause high waves on Lake Michigan and could cause erosion issues on beaches in the area.

That system is expected to move out of the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, leading to clearer skies and more seasonable temperatures.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time alerts and live radar.