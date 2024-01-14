Wind chill warning in effect as dangerous cold continues in Chicago area

A wind chill warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area Sunday morning, though relief from the bitter cold isn’t expected for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning will remain in effect until noon Sunday, with wind chills potentially dropping as low as 30-to-40 degrees below zero at times.

Wind gusts are expected to continue through the next several days, with the strongest winds likely Sunday as gusts pick up to 20-to-30 miles per hour.

Those winds could cause blowing and drifting snow on area roadways, with the extreme cold making it difficult-to-impossible for salt to break down ice quickly enough to keep roads completely clear.

For those outside in the cold, wind chills can be dangerous, causing frostbite in as little as 10-to-30 minutes on exposed skin.

Residents are advised to avoid outside activity if possible. If residents have to be outside, they are encouraged to wear protective clothing and to minimize travel time whenever possible.

After the wind chill warning expires, a wind chill advisory will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to NWS officials.

Winds are expected to continue to be an issue in coming days, though air temperatures are expected to warm back above zero on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures Sunday aren’t expected to break zero degrees, with a reading of minus-2 in the forecast for Chicago. Overnight lows could drop to minus-8 degrees, according to forecast models.