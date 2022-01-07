Wind Chill Advisory: Parts of Chicago Area Drop to More Than 20 Degrees Below Zero

Much of the Chicago area woke up Friday to the coldest wind chills of the season so far, but just how cold did things feel?

With air temperatures already falling below zero, wind chill values reached into the double-digit negatives.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Several counties, including McHeny, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will, were under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Friday, warning of values dropping as low as 25 degrees below zero.

As of 5:30 a.m., some suburbs had nearly reached that threshold.

DeKalb reported values as low as -23, West Chicago dropped to -21, Morris also saw wind chills at -21.

Here are the temperatures and wind chills as of 5:30 AM this morning. If you need to be outside, make sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors! pic.twitter.com/Ajo7OR2sbR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 7, 2022

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes," the advisory warned.

Residents were urged to bundle up and to spend as little time outdoors as possible.

Winds will be more calm during the day Friday, but that will do little to provide relief from the cold, as highs are still only expected to reach the mid-teens in most of the area.

There is, however, some temperature relief on the horizon, with highs rebounding into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday. That will come at a price however, as mixed precipitation and rain are expected to arrive on Saturday evening.

Once that weather system moves out, the Chicago area will have one more day of well-below-average temperatures to deal with, as highs will once again be in the teens on Monday, but then temps will slowly begin to warm up, likely reaching back into the 30s by Wednesday.