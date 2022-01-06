Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois Ahead of Frigid Overnight Temps

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for portions of northern Illinois, as wind chills could plunge to more than 20 degrees below zero in some locations.

The advisory will take effect at 9 p.m. Thursday, and will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning, the NWS announced.

McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties will be impacted by the advisory.

According to forecast models, temperatures will drop significantly overnight, with wind chills projected to reach 20-to-25 degrees below zero in some parts of the state.

At those temperatures, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

While other parts of the Chicago area will not be part of the wind chill advisory, it will still be bitterly cold, with wind chills well below zero in most locations.

The Illinois Tollway announced that it will initiate its “Zero Weather Road Patrols” beginning Thursday, with drivers helping to assist motorists who become stranded on the Tollway system during frigid weather.

Motorists can call for help at *999, and are encouraged to remain in their vehicles until help arrives.

Friday will continue to see frigid temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid-teens. Saturday will see a warm-up, with highs rising into the mid-to-upper 30s, but a weather system will also make its way into the region to start the weekend, bringing mixed precipitation and rain to the area.