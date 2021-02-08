Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Parts of Chicago Area With Values of -30 Degrees Possible

As a winter weather advisory comes to an end Monday evening, a wind chill advisory will begin for many Chicago-area suburbs, with "dangerously cold" temperatures sending values plummeting as low as -30 degrees.

The advisory was issued for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties in Illinois. It begins at midnight and continues through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory warns of wind chill values at 20 or 25 degrees below zero, with some location possible reaching as low as -30. It warns of the potential for frost bite on exposed skin in "as little as 30 minutes."

A winter weather advisory was also issued for several counties Monday afternoon and evening, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

After the snow, lows Monday night will be in the single digits below zero inland to the single digits above zero in northwest Indiana, but 5 to 10 mph winds will create wind readings even lower.

This stretch of cold weather is likely to continue for nearly two more weeks, with temperature highs not expected to be above 20 until Feb. 17, NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts show.

I have often said the February is the "longest, short month of the year." One look at the extended forecast and you can see why I say this. We will stay in the deep freeze for almost the next two weeks with ongoing chances for additional snow. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/fpVoYG9FMs — Andy Avalos (@AndyAvalosNBC5) February 8, 2021

Tuesday looks to be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold again with highs between between 10 degrees in northwestern counties and 18 degrees in northwest Indiana but wind chills near zero and some lake effect snow showers in the Michiana snow belts.

Wednesday likely won't be quite as cold as the days before but will still only see highs between 15 and 20 degrees with wind chills in the single digits as the area sees another chance for light snow in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday has another chance of light lake effect snow showers in store as the cold continues, with highs between 15 to 20 degrees and wind chills in the single digits once again.

Another chance of light snow comes late Friday, which starts partly sunny and cold: highs in the low to mid teens, wind chills at or below zero.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs between 10 to 15 degrees but feeling much colder again due to wind. Another chance for light snow comes in the late afternoon and evening, with similar conditions on Sunday for Valentine's Day, which will be bitter cold with highs between 10 and 14 degrees but feeling colder.

Monday's high looks to be about 14 degrees, climbing a bit to 19 degrees on Tuesday and poised to potential reach above 20 degrees for the first time in almost two weeks on Wednesday.

This deep freeze, sticking around for at least nine days straight, will be the longest stretch of weather this cold in February since 2007, data shows.

But with temperatures forecasted to stay low for 12 consecutive days, from Friday to next Wednesday, that could tie for the longest cold stretch in February since 1958.