Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for Some, But Even Colder Conditions in Store Next

Parts of the Chicago area woke up to wind chills as low as -26 Tuesday, but the frigid air is only the start of what's ahead as even colder conditions are on the way.

McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties were under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero expected. By 5:45 a.m., Aurora had recorded wind chill values of -26 and DeKalb had dropped to -22.

Conditions will improve slightly during the day Tuesday, before even colder air moves in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid teens during the day, forecasters said.

The lowest temperatures of the season will likely occur Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Beginning Tuesday evening, a wind chill advisory will return across the entire Chicago area. The advisory is set to take effect at 8 p.m. and continue through noon Wednesday.

Wind chill readings are poised to hit -15 to -25 degrees below zero with values of -30 degrees possible in some communities.

The frigid cold won't leave right away as highs are forecast to run in the low to mid teens Wednesday.

After the cold comes another chance for snow.

Snow is possible during the daytime and evening hours Thursday, but temperatures will warm up slightly. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees, forecasters said.