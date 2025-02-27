Wind advisory issued in Chicago area, with much cooler weather ahead

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area ahead of a cold front that’s going to cut temperatures nearly in half in coming days.

The advisory will go into effect for all of northern Illinois and northern Indiana beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be howling out of the west at a sustained 20-to-25 miles per hour, and some gusts could top 45-to-50 miles per hour, according to forecast models. High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area, far above their seasonal averages.

A short-lived calming of winds is expected ahead of a cold front that will hit the area on Friday afternoon, but winds will ratchet back up behind that front, with significantly colder temperatures behind it.

In fact, temperatures Saturday may struggle to reach the freezing mark in Chicago and in some of the suburbs, with readings in the low-to-mid 30s, according to forecast models.

Sunday’s temperatures are expected to be warmer as winds ease, with readings in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Temperatures will then climb into the upper-40s and low-50s Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain entering the forecast Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday, according to forecast models. A slight cooldown is expected following that, with mostly dry conditions and highs in the low-to-mid 40s for the remainder of the week.

Get all the latest forecasts and information by downloading the NBC Chicago app.