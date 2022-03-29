Wind Advisory Issued for South Suburbs Ahead of Possible Severe Weather Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for southern portions of the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms looming in the forecast for Wednesday.

The advisory will take effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Kankakee County in Illinois, as well as in Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. That advisory will expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, those three counties, along with parts of LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties in Illinois, are under a “marginal” risk for severe weather on Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms expected to hit their crescendo in the afternoon hours.

Those storms could potentially produce high winds and torrential rain, according to forecast models, and some storms could be severe.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winds could cause tree branches to snap and for loose objects to blow around outdoors, and heavy rains could cause some ponding on area roadways or even flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Elsewhere in the area, rain is possible on Wednesday, with high temperatures expected to push back into the 60s as part of a brief warm-up.

Unfortunately, that warm-up will not last, and cooler temperatures could cause rain showers to transition to snow Thursday morning and afternoon, according to forecast models.

Highs will likely only reach into the low-40s on Thursday, and will slowly warm back up as conditions begin to clear heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information on the forecast.