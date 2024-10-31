Wind advisory issued for Chicago area, with gusts near 50 mph

Days after a Red Flag Warning was issued for the Chicago area, a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday with gusts near 50 miles-per-hour in some parts.

According to the NWS, a wind advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. for much of the Chicago area, including Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall and Northern Will Counties in Illinois, and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The advisory will last until 10 p.m., the NWS said.

Overnight, a "brief period" of strong wind gusts blew across the region, with speeds topping 60 mph in some areas, the NWS said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. In several Chicago-area suburbs, including Rolling Meadows, Park Forest, Waukegan and Hanover Park, gusts topped 51 degrees, the post said.

"Additional strong winds are expected today," the NWS warned.

While winds were lower Thursday morning, westerly winds of 25-35 mph could be expected in the afternoon, the NWS said, with gusts near 50 mph along the Wisconsin state line and in Chicago's northern suburbs.

"Secure loose objects (such as Halloween decorations), and take care when driving on north to south oriented roadways," the NWS warned, noting that "a few power outages" could occur.

The wind comes just as trick-or-treating kicks off for Halloween across the Chicago area.

"It's going to be a windy trick-or-treating evening for us," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Halloween afternoon and evening will be chilly too, Jeanes said, with temperatures expected to drop into the mid-to-low 50s by 4 p.m.

"It will feel much colder than what we've experienced the past few days, so be sure to bundle up," the NWS said.

Still, despite the chilly weather, Halloween for 2024 will be the "warmest Halloween" the Chicago area has had in more than 30 years, Jeanes said.

Rain on Halloween Morning

Thursday started off with temperatures in the mid-60s, and wet conditions, Jeanes said, with pockets of steady showers expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

South of the Kankakee River Valley, heavier rain was expected, Jeanes said.

One final push of rain was expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Jeanes said, as a cold front passes through.

"Maybe a rumble of thunder at that time," Jeanes said.

Friday was expected to be a brighter day with lighter wind, Jeanes said, with highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures jump back into the 60s by the weekend, Jeanes added, with a stretch of rainy days beginning Sunday.