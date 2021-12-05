Wind Advisory Issued for Chicago Area, With Gusts in Excess of 50 MPH Possible

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible.

The advisory will go into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The advisory will include McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

After a wet Sunday, conditions are expected to dry out by Monday, but temperatures are expected to plummet as gusty winds begin to hammer the area. Gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour are possible during the morning hours Monday, with wind chills plummeting into the teens in some locations.

High temperatures Monday are expected to struggle to reach the freezing mark, settling into the low-30s.

According to the advisory, residents need to make sure to take steps to protect unsecured objects, including outdoor holiday decorations, because of the ferocious winds. Tree limbs could also be impacted, and power outages could occur in some locations.

High-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks and buses could be impacted by the winds, especially on roads with a north-to-south orientation.