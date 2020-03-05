Wind Advisory Issued as Area Could See Gusts of Up to 50 MPH Overnight

A wind advisory has been issued for all of northern and Central Illinois, as well as northwest Indiana, as wind gusts of up to 50 mph could cause travel concerns and power outages across the region.

The advisory is set to go into effect at 9 p.m. in Illinois counties, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties. The advisory will expire at 9 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

Sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph or more possible, according to the NWS.

Unsecured objects could be impacted by the winds, and travel could be made hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles, on east-to-west oriented roads.

Power outages are also possible because of the high winds.

In northwest Indiana, Lake and LaPorte counties will be under a wind advisory beginning Friday at 3 a.m. The advisory will expire at noon.

Those counties are also under a lakeshore flood warning beginning on Thursday night, as the high winds could cause massive waves on Lake Michigan. Waves could reach between 14 and 23 feet tall because of the winds, causing serious lakeshore flooding as a result.

The high winds will give way to cooler temperatures on Friday, with highs in the high 30s to low 40s throughout the region. Winds will die down, and temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s on Saturday and reaching into the low-to-mid 60s by Sunday.