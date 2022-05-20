Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Potential Storms in the Chicago Area

High winds Friday afternoon could mark the start of a stormy evening in the Chicago area.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the Chicago area - including Grundy, Kankakee, Central and Southern Cook, and Will counties in Illinois and Porter, Lake, Jasper and Newton counties in Northwest Indiana - until 7 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.

This comes and showers and storms are expected in parts of the area Friday afternoon and evening.

That front could potentially cause some thunderstorms to develop, but as the week has gone along, forecast models have lost their confidence that severe weather could result, thanks to an inversion layer that could prevent the upward development of strong-to-severe storms.

That inversion layer could potentially break up in the overnight hours into Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms expected to fire throughout the day to start out the weekend.

That being said, the region still remains under a “marginal” severe weather risk for Friday.

Should these storms develop, a few could be strong containing heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

Along with that rain will come significantly cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching into the 60s on Saturday.

As the cold front finally exits the area, temperatures could be even cooler on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees in some parts of the region.

According to extended forecast models, that weather pattern could stick around for quite a while, with highs only expected to reach into the 60s through most of the coming work week.

Showers will also return to the forecast on Tuesday, with chances of rain lingering through at least Thursday morning.

