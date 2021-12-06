Wind Advisory in Effect for Chicago Area, Gusts up to 50 MPH Possible

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for north central, northeast Illinois and far northwest Indiana, with wind gusts up to 45-50 miles per hour possible.

The advisory went into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and will remains in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory covers counties across Illinois including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will, along with Porter and Lake counties in Indiana.

Conditions were wet Sunday, and Monday's forecast is cloudy to start with flurries early. Skies will become sunny later in the day, but it will remain chilly, and temperatures are expected to gradually fall into the 20s by 3 p.m.

The high temperatures for the day occurred just after midnight.

According to the advisory, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like outdoor outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra precaution when driving, especially on along and North of I-80.