Will it storm during Lollapalooza this year? Here's the full forecast

Lolla fans are no strangers to the ups and down of Chicago weather, but what conditions are expected to treat festival-goers at this weekend's four-day event?

Previous years have seen storms lead to evacuations or infamously muddy conditions.

The 2023 event comes amid hot temperatures across the state. Thankfully it’s going to be a little cooler closer to the lake in Chicago, but fans might want to keep an eye on a few windows for storms.

Here's the most recent day-by-day forecast from NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes:

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the low 80s to upper 70s going into the evening, but the humidity is higher than previous days. No rain in the forecast.

FRIDAY: We’ll get a nice breeze off the lake after a weak cold front passes over Chicago early in the morning. Some gusts may be around 20 mph, but temperatures stay in the 70s in the afternoon. A few showers may fire up along the cold front Friday afternoon, but by that point the front will be far enough south of Chicago, keeping Lollapalooza rain-free Friday.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be cooler but still humid. While it looks dry in the morning and most of the afternoon, a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the evening. Most of the heavy stuff stays in central Illinois. This will be rain you’ll be able to track on our NBC 5 app through the day as it moves into western Illinois. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s in the afternoon and probably only drop 5 or so degrees by 10pm.

SUNDAY: Looks like the roughest weather day for Lolla. It’s going to get breezy with 20-30 mph gusts. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning, but if it stays dry in the morning we could end up with stronger storms in the afternoon and evening. The chance of storms is higher later in the day, and some could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has Chicago highlighted as an area to watch for damaging winds.

For those going to the popular event, you'll want to keep track of weather alerts for the area as this forecast continues to develop. Check the NBC Chicago app for more.