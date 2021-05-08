Widespread Rain Expected, Could Mix With Snow in Chicago Area on Mother's Day

The Chicago area hasn’t seen a lot of rain in recent weeks, but that’s going to change in a big way heading into Mother’s Day, as heavy rain and even some mixed-in snow are expected Sunday.

According to current forecast models, the rain is expected to build into the area and become more widespread in the late evening hours Saturday and into Sunday morning, with steady and occasionally heavy precipitation falling throughout the region.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Heavier rainfall is expected south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models, with some locations potentially seeing up to two inches of rain before all is said and done.

That rain is expected to continue into Mother’s Day morning, with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour and frigid temperatures also on tap for the holiday.

In areas north of Interstate 88 and west of Chicago, there is a possibility of snow mixing in with the rain, with some slushy accumulation possible on grassy surfaces, patios and lawn furniture, according to forecasters.

Eventually, the precipitation will come to an end late Sunday morning or early in the afternoon, but temperatures aren’t expected to rebound much, with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s across the area, far below average high temperatures for this time of year.

Cool temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast for Monday, but beginning Tuesday a slow warming trend is expected, with highs climbing back into the 60s in most locations. That trend is expected to continue at least through the weekend, with highs getting back into the 70s by Saturday.