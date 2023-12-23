Chicago Weather

Widespread dense fog to continue through Sunday morning, drivers urged to use caution

By Matt Stefanski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Anyone doing last-minute Christmas shopping late Saturday night -- or planning to venture out early Christmas Eve morning -- might want to leave a little earlier than planned.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread dense fog is expected, with visibilities under a quarter of a mile at times. Fog will likely subside through Sunday morning, but until then, drivers could encounter potentially hazardous conditions.

With sharply reduced visibility expected, the NWS advises that drivers slow down, increase their stopping distance and use their low beams. The fog will later give way to cloudy and unseasonably mild conditions for the remainder of Christmas Eve, according to forecasters.

