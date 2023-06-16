Why is it so cold in Chicago? NBC 5 Meteorologist explains the unseasonably chilly weather

The official start of summer is less than a week away, but it might not feel or look like it based on the recent cool weather.

It was so cold Friday morning, in the mid 40s, that some of Chicago's western suburbs saw temperatures near the record low, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. In the city, meanwhile, temperatures stood in the 50s, which is actually common for this time of year.

The National Weather Service took note of the unusually chilly and cloudy conditions, tweeting a picture of a rather gloomy lakefront.

👋Hello Chicago, we think? Low clouds continue to plague the lakeshore. This is a scene more typical of the cool season than the mid-June! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/so2QFkpECr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 16, 2023

Thursday did see summer-like weather for a bit - sunshine and highs in the 80s. But it didn't last long.

By 6 p.m., temperatures had fallen into the low 60s in Chicago and counties along the lakefront before dropping into the 50s overnight. The chilly conditions, along with winds along the lake, brought another day of cooler than usual temperatures on Friday, according to meteorologists.

High temperatures stood in the low 70s in the daytime hours, marking a notable difference from the historical average of around 81 degrees.

You may be wondering, is there any specific reason it has been so cold?

Winds along the lakefront have caused the chilly conditions we've seen lately, and will keep it feeling cold throughout the month - even though Lake Michigan has been warming up in recent weeks, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. Furthermore, while it's clear temperatures are cooler than they typically are this time of year, they're not near record lows - for the most part.

While the chill is unusual for mid-June, Friday's temperatures will end up closer to averages than records, especially with the sun coming back out. After that, get ready for the return of pleasant conditions and the warmth many have been longing for.

Temperatures will rise around 20 degrees or so by the time Sunday rolls around and reach the mid 80s for Father's Day.