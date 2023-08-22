White Sox weather: Heat index of over 110 degrees possible Wednesday

Fans heading to Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners will need to take precautions against overheating, as air temperatures could approach 100 degrees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

First pitch between the clubs is set for 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, and according to NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller, the temperature at that hour in Chicago could potentially reach 97 degrees.

That isn’t where the issues stop, either. According to forecast models, the heat index could potentially soar as high as 115 degrees during the game.

NWS considers a heat index of 115 degrees to pose a “moderate risk,” and could be especially dangerous to those that are sensitive to the heat.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Heat exhaustion can occur when temperatures climb to those levels. According to experts, dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, and nausea are all symptoms.

Anyone with those symptoms is encouraged to sip cool water, to move to a cooler area, and to loosen clothing.