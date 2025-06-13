When will the sun come out in Chicago? What to expect and when

Over the past few weeks Chicago has been caught between rain, fog and even wildfire smoke, leaving many residents searching for the sun.

How long will it last?

Well, despite a rainy Friday, we’ll finally see brighter skies ahead. But enjoy them while you can because it won't last long.

Saturday should be a bright day around Chicago and even the air quality is expected to improve. There could still be some low clouds around in the morning, and even some rain in Indiana, but the clouds won’t last.

Father’s Day is going to start out sunny but we’ll see some more clouds filling in the skies in the afternoon from some decaying showers and storms move in from the northwest.

We aren’t expecting rain around Chicago, but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out closer to Interstate 39, near Dekalb and Boone counties.

Then, more chances for storms move in to start of the work week next week.