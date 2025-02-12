Snow was already falling in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning, but when can you expect the heaviest band and how long will it fall?

The system moving in is expected to be the biggest winter storm of the winter season so far, with as much as six inches of snow possible in some parts.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, a light flurries were flying across Lake and Northern Cook Counties, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with salt trucks passing through local roads. By 8:45 a.m., flurries had spread to additional parts of the region.

Still, the main event had not yet arrived.

A winter weather advisory took effect at 9 a.m. for much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The advisory is not set to expire until 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the heaviest snow is expected to move in after 10 a.m. and continue through the afternoon, paving the way for a difficult dangerous afternoon and evening commute.

"Snow chances really ramp up and stay that way through the afternoon," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Expect a four-to-six hour period of non-stop snow."

One inch of snowfall per hour is possible in the afternoon, Roman said, with afternoon and evening commutes expected to be impacted, with slush-covered roads, reduced visibility and gusty winds.

"If you don’t have the flexibility to stay home later today, plan ahead for much longer travel times," the NWS warned.

Snow will become lighter after 6 p.m., but could continue past midnight, potentially mixing with freezing rain and drizzle in spots.

South of I-80 could see a bigger chance for a wintry mix with freezing drizzle.

How much snow will we get and where?

On average, the majority of the Chicago area can expect to see between four and six inches of snow, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

South of I-80, where temperatures will be warmer, between two and four inches of snow was possible, along with a wintry mix and freezing rain.

The "bullseye" spot with the highest snow totals of around six inches or even more was in northern Lake County, Jeanes said, just south of Waukegan and into Milwaukee.

According to the NWS, a winter storm warning was in effect beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday for southern Wisconsin including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, with total snow accumulations between five and nine inches possible.

Another snow system ahead

Wednesday's system is the first of two rounds of snow expected this week, Roman said.

While Thursday into Friday morning will be dry, snow will develop again Friday afternoon and evening, Roman said.

"Right as the afternoon and evening commute gets underway," Roman said, of the timing. "Continuing all night long and into Saturday morning."

That system could result in an additional two to five inches of snow accumulation, Roman said.

After that, temperatures turn much colder, with highs in the 20s and teens, Roman added.