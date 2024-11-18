When is it going to snow in the Chicago area? Here's the latest forecast

The Chicago area has been impacted by above-average temperatures for most of November, but could the region finally see its first snow of the season?

According to forecast models, that is certainly possible, as a burst of cold air is expected to move into the area Wednesday, along with a low-pressure system that could generate mixed precipitation in the evening hours and into Thursday morning.

Here’s what forecast models are showing us this week.

When could we see snow?

A rain-only system is expected to slowly clear out of the area by Tuesday afternoon, but winds will begin to shift out of the northwest in the late evening hours and into Wednesday morning, according to forecast models.

Those shifting winds will allow colder air to begin pushing into the Chicago area, dropping high temperatures into the 40s for most of the week and low temperatures into the 30s.

That temperature shift will coincide with the arrival of another low-pressure system that will bring rain to the region on Wednesday afternoon, and the colder temps will allow for the development of mixed precipitation during the overnight hours.

Some periods of snow are possible into Thursday morning, according to forecast models.

When does Chicago normally see its first snowfall of the year?

Chicago has already gone past the average date for its first trace of snow, which according to the National Weather Service typically occurs around Oct. 31.

As for the first measurable snowfall of the year, defined as one-tenth of an inch of accumulation or more, that typically happens around Nov. 18.

It’s unclear whether there will be any accumulation of snow, given the temperatures right around, or right above, the freezing mark, coupled with the presence of rain and warm ground temperatures, which could melt snow on impact.

Still, there could be slick spots on area roadways, and some elevated areas could see a dusting of snow.

What will happen after the system moves out?

After that system departs, clearing skies are expected heading into the weekend, but there won’t be much relief in terms of temperatures. This time of year, Chicago can expect highs in the mid-40s, but high temperatures will likely be slightly below normal heading into the weekend, with readings in the low-40s.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecast news and information.