What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area

Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things.

Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.

Here's a look at what we know about the forecast:

Tuesday

Daytime hours Tuesday are expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy, with a high temperature of 34 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Overnight however, snow is expected to develop.

A winter weather advisory for counties to the south -- including LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, as well as parts of Cook and Will Counties, and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana -- going into effect at midnight and lasting through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Information on expected snowfall amounts (through Wednesday afternoon) is shown in this graphic. Highest snowfall generally south and east of a Pontiac to Valparaiso line. #ILwx #INwx (2/4) pic.twitter.com/GblXSqzJ66 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2023

Wednesday and Thursday

A snow pattern in the southern parts of Illinois will around 4 a.m. begin traveling towards the city, with widespread snow showers expected in the Chicago area around 8 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, "deteriorating travel conditions during the Wednesday morning commute" are expected, with peak snowfall rates occurring in the morning hours.

By lunchtime however, forecast models show snowfall rates diminishing. Additionally, temperatures are expected to warm, reaching into the low to mid 30s.

General timing information is shown in this graphic. Snow accumulations, rates, and impacts are expected to ease/diminish Wednesday afternoon. #ILwx #INwx (3/4) pic.twitter.com/TNhn2ggv8b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2023

By Wednesday evening, the system is predicted to begin churning out of the Chicago area. However, due to the warm waters of Lake Michigan and winds shifting out of the north, a round of lake-effect snow could potentially impact areas to the south of the lake in northwest Indiana.

As a result, parts of Indiana could see locally-higher snowfall totals by the time all is said and done Thursday morning, according to forecast models.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Round two of the snow will arrive Friday in the form of a fast-moving clipper system, which could bring light snow or perhaps some mixed precipitation to the area. Accumulations will in all likelihood be on the lighter side with that disturbance, according to forecast models.

Late Saturday and into Sunday, more snow showers are expected to roll in, as two air masses bump up against one another, according to forecast models. Light snow will likely result from those air masses as they swing through the Midwest, bringing some additional accumulations to areas that will have seen snow over the course of several days.

How Much Snow Could the Chicago Area See?

According to forecast models, the region's heaviest snowfall is expected Wednesday morning. Accumulations are likely area-wide, with areas south and east of Chicago predicted to see the highest amounts.

Overall, early predictions indicate the Chicago area is likely to see two to three inches of snow. However, those totals will differ to the north and south.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, northern counties are expected to see less than two inches, while the southern and southeastern suburbs could see up to four inches, with up to five inches in Northwest Indiana.

Checking Illinois Road Conditions

With the snow expected to snarl the Wednesday morning commute, the latest road conditions can be found by visiting gettingaroundillinois.com.