What to expect and when as severe weather threat looms over Chicago area Friday

The threat of severe weather looms in the Chicago area this week, bringing the potential for damaging winds and strong storms to the region -- all after a day of unseasonable warmth that will see temperatures rising into the 70s.

While much uncertainty still remains, including when the system could arrive and just how severe it will be, forecasters say one thing is clear: there will be the potential for damaging winds.

Here's what to expect:

Wind Advisory and High Wind Watch

Wind advisories and high wind watches have been issued across the Chicago area both Friday and Saturday.

For McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy counties, a wind advisory begins at 12 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday. A high wind watch then takes effect Saturday morning and continues through the afternoon.

For Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday. A high wind watch will also be in effect Saturday morning through the afternoon.

The alerts warn of gusts of up to 50 mph during the advisory, and possibly even as high as 60 mph during the watch.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the alerts warn. "Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Storm Timing

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said most areas will stay dry during the day Friday, but a line of storms is set to move some time before midnight, with much of the area under an elevated "slight risk" for severe weather. Any storms that do develop will likely be out of the region by the early morning hours Saturday, she said.

The National Weather Service predicts any storms that do develop will likely fall in a window between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

It's still unclear how far east the severe threat will spread before it weakens and dissipates. The system is slated to develop over Missouri and Iowa Friday afternoon before working its way east.

The severe threat will be greater across central Illinois where there’s more instability in the atmosphere, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Unseasonable Warmth

Before the storms, a warm front will push north of the Chicago area Friday, allowing temperatures to soar into the 70s Friday afternoon, though some areas along the lakefront could stay slightly cooler.

With dry conditions for much of the day, the summer-like temps will make for a largely enjoyable day ahead of the storms.

All areas will see temperatures warm to the mid 70s for the afternoon, with a forecast high of 76 degrees, which is 30 degrees above average for this time of year.

A high of 76 is what the Chicago area typically sees at the end of May and early June, according to Roman.