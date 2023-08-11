After morning rain Friday, not one but two chances for storms bring the potential for severe conditions in parts of the Chicago area in the hours ahead.

According to the most recent projections, isolated or scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours Friday, mainly along a line near and east of Elgin down to Pontiac.

"While severe weather is not a guarantee, it remains possible with damaging winds and hail as the primary hazards," the National Weather Service tweeted.

The timing for these storms was anywhere between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The bigger threat for severe storms, however, comes with another wave later in the evening and overnight. Sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday, strong and potentially severe storms will pass over the region, bringing the threat of damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

"Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings," the NWS warned.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is currently at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five classification categories the SPC uses.

"While damaging winds and hail are the primary threats an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out," according to the National Weather Service.

