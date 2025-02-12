When can you expect the heaviest snow to fall in the Chicago area with Wednesday's snow storm?

Some schools are ending classes early in hopes of releasing students before the bulk of the system arrives and officials are warning about dangerous travel for some commuters.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the bulk of the storm will likely arrive between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A winter weather advisory takes effect across the region starting at 9 a.m. CT.

The National Weather Service reports, however, that afternoon and evening commutes could be most impacted.

According to the latest projections Tuesday evening, the system will likely start coating area roadways between the hours of 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., mainly in areas north of Interstate 80.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the heaviest snow will fall, with most areas expected to see snowfall for approximately three-to-five hours. Locations west of Interstate 39 will see earlier snow arrivals, while areas east of Interstate 57 will see the latest.

During that window, snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible, leading to "quickly deteriorating travel conditions."

Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.

Snow will begin diminishing between the hours of 5 p.m. and 12 a.m., with snow potentially mixing with freezing rain and drizzle during that time.

The snow is expected to come to an end by midnight Thursday, though a winter weather advisory remains in effect through 3 a.m.

Here's what to know

Winter Weather Advisory

The winter weather advisory warns of the potential for anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region, though much of the area looked to be within the 4-to-6-inch range. Lower totals were expected in areas south.

The advisory includes the following counties:

Illinois

McHenry

Lake

DeKalb

Kane

DuPage

LaSalle

Kendall

Grundy

Kankakee

Cook

Will

Indiana

Lake

Porter

Newton

Jasper

A winter storm warning was also issued for Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday and warns of snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches.

A winter storm watch also remains in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana.

How much snow?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, snow totals in the Chicago area were largely expected to range between 4 and 7 inches, as of projections Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service noted the "highest snow totals are likely north of a Pontiac, IL to Valparaiso, IN line."

While much of the Chicago area was under a "high probability" of 4 or more inches of snow, only some locations were under a high probability of 6 or more inches, the NWS reported. Areas like Elgin, Waukegan, northern parts of Chicago could see some of the higher amounts.

That forecast continued into Tuesday evening, though much could still change as the system approaches.

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, higher totals are possible along Lake Michigan. There's also a possibility that a rain-snow line could set up for some southern suburbs. If that happens, that could lead to lower snow totals in those locations.

"A mix of sleet and freezing rain may reduce snowfall farther south," the NWS also reported.

In Newton and Jasper counties, the winter weather advisory warns of 2 to 4 inches of snow, along with the potential for some freezing rain, which could lead to ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

Another snow system ahead

Wednesday's system is the first of two rounds of snow expected this week, Roman said.

While a break in the snow was expected for most of the day Thursday, more winter weather developing Friday night could dump several more inches of snow across the area, leading to higher accumulations overall.

"Another winter storm (is) possible late Friday," the NWS said.

Live updates and radar

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to update this as the forecast develops. Sign up for push alerts in the NBC Chicago app to be notified as weather alerts are issued in your area.

Track the system with Live Doppler 5 radar below:

Check Illinois road conditions near you:

NOTE: Special weather coverage of the winter storm begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday on NBC 5, the NBC 5 Chicago News Streaming channel and right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.