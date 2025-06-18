Severe weather is moving in across Illinois, with multiple tornado warnings for some parts of the state and tornado watches for others.

Through the afternoon, the entire Chicago area is at some risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. In addition to tornadoes, those storms could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, localized flooding and quarter-sized hail.

Areas to the east and south of Interstate 55, including parts of Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and all of northwest Indiana could get hit the hardest, the National Weather Service said.

[11:37am CDT 6/18]

Multiple expected shower & t-storm related hazards today thru the late aftn hours. #ILwx #INwx (1/3)



Graphic depicts approximate threat areas:

• Blue shading: NW of a Mendota to Highland Park line, rain & embedded t-storms may produce localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/2xBxLXPSSo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 18, 2025

As of 1 p.m., live radar showed severe weather threatening counties to the southeast and in northwest Indiana, with rain and storms moving towards Chicago. Midway and O'Hare International Airports instituted ground stops and delays as part of the incoming comings.

As the storms continue to move in, here's the difference between a tornado watch and warning, and where the alerts have been issued.

What is a tornado watch?

A watch is issued when conditions are such that a severe weather event, such as a severe thunderstorm, a tornado or a winter event like a blizzard, is possible.

Watches tend to be widespread over large areas, as the NWS uses them when the forecasted movement and location of a storm system is still uncertain.

When watches are issued, residents are urged to keep an eye on the forecast, and to prepare for the possibility of severe weather, taking extra precautions as needed.

What is a tornado warning?

A warning is issued when a severe weather event is actively taking place. That can include a severe thunderstorm or a tornado, whether that tornado has been observed by trained weather spotters or has appeared as rotation on Doppler radar.

In the event of a warning, residents are urged to take shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room of a structure or in the basement if possible.

Illinois tornado warnings

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for southern and central Illinois Wednesday.

The NWS says storm spotters observed a tornado that touched down near the Jacksonville airport in western Illinois, threatening communities like Literberry, Ashland, Chandlerville, and Oakford.

The NWS also said circulations were seen on radar near the Cass/Menard County line, and near Tallula.

"People in Petersburg should take tornado precautions now!," the NWS warned.

12:38 pm -- Two circulations still seen on radar, one near the Cass/Menard County line and the other just north of Tallula. Movement is toward the northeast. People in Petersburg should take tornado precautions now! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/2ldI3hjwKw — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 18, 2025

In Iroquois County, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 2 p.m. A storm, located on a line extending from Saunemin to Onarga, is moving northeast at 40 miles per hour, with 60 mph wind gusts and pea-size hail possible.

Illinois tornado watches

A tornado watch has been issued for Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are under the same watch.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois.