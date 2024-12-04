What is a snow squall? What to know as winter weather eyes Chicago area

A wintry system approaching the Chicago area could bring with it what's known as "snow squalls," but what are they and why are they dangerous?

According to the National Weather Service, fast-moving snow showers and squall lines could impact the evening commute, dramatically reducing visibility and creating slippery travel on snowy roadways in the region.

Here's what to know:

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the NWS.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop.

"Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls," according to the NWS website. "Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.

Latest forecast

A snow squall warning is in effect in several Wisconsin counties, with forecasters concerned about the development of squall lines along the approaching cold front.

Such squall lines can produce “whiteout” conditions at times, with road conditions rapidly deteriorating amid “bursts of snow” that will be accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour at times.

Video posted by the NWS out of Wisconsin that showed just how quickly conditions changed, with near-zero visibility and snow covering an interstate highway during a snow squall that hammered the region.

The National Weather Service warns that residents could see “similar conditions” in the Chicago area, especially after sunset Wednesday. Conditions could deteriorate quickly if a snow squall hits an area, with gusty winds and bursts of snow causing hazardous travel conditions.

The risk of squall lines and snow showers will grow into the early evening hours, with most of the area expected to be seeing precipitation by 4-to-5 p.m., according to forecast models.

While significant accumulations of snow are not expected, short bursts of snow for a period of 10-to-20 minutes can still cause massive problems on roadways, with wind-driven snow and slippery roads combining to create travel issues.

The cold front will also start to drop temperatures dramatically, with readings in the upper-30s and low-40s giving way to temperatures below the freezing mark in a short period of time.

Even after the front passes, snow showers could still occur around the area, leading to additional travel concerns at times, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.