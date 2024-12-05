What is a snow squall warning? What the new kind of weather alert means

Parts of the Chicago area saw "snow squall warnings" issued late Wednesday night, but for many in the region, the weather alert sparked questions.

So what is a snow squall warning?

The new warning was first introduced by the National Weather Service in the 2023-24 winter season and is intended to be "similar to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings."

A snow squall warning typically lasts between 30 and 60 minutes in duration, and warns of the potential for "snow squalls" that could create treacherous driving conditions.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the NWS.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop.

"Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls," according to the NWS website. "Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.

What does a snow squall warning mean?

According to the NWS, "sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways can lead to high speed accidents with large

pileups that result in injuries and fatalities."

"This new warning aims to bring better situational awareness to drivers and mitigate impacts related to these squalls," the agency reported.

In the Chicago area, Wednesday's warning lasted for about an hour, warning of "dangerous, life-threatening travel."

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour were reported, and visibility was dramatically reduced due to blowing snow.

"If you’re under a snow squall warning, take it seriously and avoid travel until the snow squall has passed. Snow squalls are responsible for some of the most deadly winter traffic crashes," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeans said.