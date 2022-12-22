What is a Snow Squall and Will It Be a Factor in Chicago-Area Winter Storm?

(Note: the video above was recorded in March 2021)

With a winter storm moving across the Midwest bringing snow squalls in some parts as the system moves through, some are wondering what is a snow squall is and if it will be seen in the Chicago area.

Already, some parts of Illinois are seeing a snow squall as part of the storm, and experts say it's possible one could move into the Chicago area with this storm, but that remains to be seen. The National Weather Service has not yet issued such a warning in the metro area.

[9:55 AM] - This'll spell trouble. A snow squall is moving across Interstate 74 in between Davenport, IA and Peoria, IL. Near white-out conditions are expected along this stretch. pic.twitter.com/KZTjuJH5vO — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 22, 2022

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the NWS.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop.

"Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls," according to the NWS website. "Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.