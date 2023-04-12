What is a Red Flag Warning? What to Know as Alert Issued Across Chicago Area

A red flag warning was issued across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Wednesday, but what does it mean and what should residents watch for?

The warning began at 11 a.m. for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

It remains in effect until 7 p.m. CT.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly."

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the alert states.

The counties under the alert, wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible Wednesday, while relative humidity levels drop as low as 20 percent.

The weather service warned that grass or brush fires ignited during the red flag warning could "rapidly" spread out of control.

The threat for dangerous fire conditions will continue Thursday, despite winds dropping in strength.

Very dry conditions & SW winds gusting to 35 mph this afternoon will lead to a heightened risk of grass/brush fires igniting & rapidly spreading out of control. The heightened fire danger will continue into Thursday as well, although winds will not be quite as strong. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/XtUIjPBJQk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 12, 2023

The warning comes amid summer-like conditions across the region this week.

Highs Wednesday were expected to reach unseasonable levels, climbing into the low 80s for some.

Thursday will see continued warm, sunny and breezy conditions, with highs remaining in the upper 70s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.